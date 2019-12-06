Oregon vs. Hawaii live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Oregon vs. Hawaii basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Oregon (home) vs. Hawaii (away)
Current Records: Oregon 6-2; Hawaii 6-2
What to Know
The Hawaii Warriors have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the #13 Oregon Ducks at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. Hawaii is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Warriors strolled past the Hawaii-Pacific with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 58-41.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, the North Carolina Tar Heels took down Oregon 78-74. Oregon's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of G Payton Pritchard, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points and six assists, and G Will Richardson, who had 17 points.
Hawaii's win lifted them to 6-2 while Oregon's loss dropped them down to 6-2. We'll see if Hawaii can repeat their recent success or if Oregon bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Watch This Game Live
