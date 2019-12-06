Oregon vs. Hawaii live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

No. 13 Oregon (home) vs. Hawaii (away)

Current Records: Oregon 6-2; Hawaii 6-2

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the #13 Oregon Ducks at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. Hawaii is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Warriors strolled past the Hawaii-Pacific with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 58-41.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, the North Carolina Tar Heels took down Oregon 78-74. Oregon's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of G Payton Pritchard, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points and six assists, and G Will Richardson, who had 17 points.

Hawaii's win lifted them to 6-2 while Oregon's loss dropped them down to 6-2. We'll see if Hawaii can repeat their recent success or if Oregon bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.