Who's Playing

No. 3 Houston @ Oregon

Current Records: Houston 4-0; Oregon 2-1

What to Know

The #3 Houston Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Oregon Ducks at 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

Houston took their matchup at home this past Wednesday with ease, bagging an 83-48 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers. The Cougars relied on the efforts of forward Jarace Walker, who had 19 points in addition to six boards, and guard Marcus Sasser, who had 20 points and six assists along with five rebounds. Walker's performance made up for a slower game against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles last week.

Meanwhile, Oregon made easy work of the Montana State Bobcats last Tuesday and carried off an 81-51 win. Five players on Oregon scored in the double digits: center Kel'el Ware (16), guard Will Richardson (12), forward Quincy Guerrier (11), center Nate Bittle (10), and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (10).

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Houston to 4-0 and the Ducks to 2-1. Both the Cougars and Oregon have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won two out of their last three games against Oregon.