Oregon vs. Memphis: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Oregon vs. Memphis basketball game
Who's Playing
Oregon (home) vs. Memphis (away)
Current Records: Oregon 2-0; Memphis 2-0
Last Season Records: Oregon 23-12; Memphis 21-13
What to Know
The Memphis Tigers will take on the Oregon Ducks at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Memphis took their matchup last Friday with ease, bagging a 92-46 victory over the Illinois-Chicago Flames. C James Wiseman and G Boogie Ellis were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former had 17 points in addition to nine rebounds and five blocks and the latter shot 6 for 9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.
Meanwhile, Oregon was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They steamrolled the Boise State Broncos 106-75. The Ducks got double-digit scores from four players: G Anthony Mathis (30), G Payton Pritchard (19), G Addison Patterson (17), and F Shakur Juiston (16). Shakur Juiston's performance made up for a slower contest against the Fresno State Bulldogs.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Memphis enters the game with 56.70% field goal percentage, good for fifth best in college basketball. Oregon displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the seventh most field goal percentage in the league at 55.80%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ducks are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Poll attacks: AP voter moved Florida up?
It appears at least one Associated Press voter doesn't know the Seminoles beat the Gators on...
-
AP Top 25: Kentucky is new No. 1
Preseason No. 1 Michigan State drops out of the top spot after a 1-1 start to its season
-
Top 25 And 1: Florida out of top 10
Florida dropped to No. 19 after Sunday's loss to Florida State
-
Autism touches Kent State and Towson
Towson coach Pat Skerry is the parent of an autistic child; Kent State coach Rob Senderoff...
-
NDSU vs. Cal Poly odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's North Dakota State vs. Cal Poly game...
-
Podcast: Can Memphis, Wiseman beat NCAA?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the ankle injury that sidelined All-American Myles...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...