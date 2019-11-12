Oregon vs. Memphis: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Oregon (home) vs. Memphis (away)

Current Records: Oregon 2-0; Memphis 2-0

Last Season Records: Oregon 23-12; Memphis 21-13

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will take on the Oregon Ducks at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Memphis took their matchup last Friday with ease, bagging a 92-46 victory over the Illinois-Chicago Flames. C James Wiseman and G Boogie Ellis were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former had 17 points in addition to nine rebounds and five blocks and the latter shot 6 for 9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

Meanwhile, Oregon was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They steamrolled the Boise State Broncos 106-75. The Ducks got double-digit scores from four players: G Anthony Mathis (30), G Payton Pritchard (19), G Addison Patterson (17), and F Shakur Juiston (16). Shakur Juiston's performance made up for a slower contest against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Memphis enters the game with 56.70% field goal percentage, good for fifth best in college basketball. Oregon displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the seventh most field goal percentage in the league at 55.80%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.