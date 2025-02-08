Teams looking to get back into the win column clash when the Oregon Ducks battle the ninth-ranked Michigan State Spartans in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Saturday. Oregon is coming off an 80-76 loss at Michigan on Wednesday, while Michigan State dropped a 63-61 decision at UCLA on Tuesday. The Ducks (16-7, 5-7 Big Ten), who are tied for 10th in the league, are 4-3 on the road and 3-3 against ranked opponents this year. The Spartans (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten), who are tied with Michigan for second in the conference, are 11-0 on their home floor.

Tipoff from the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., is set for noon ET. Oregon, which has lost four in a row overall, will look to even the all-time series at 1-1. Michigan State is an 8-point favorite in the latest Oregon vs. Michigan State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.

Oregon vs. Michigan State spread: Michigan State -7.5



Oregon vs. Michigan State over/under: 147 points

Oregon vs. Michigan State money line: Michigan State -369, Oregon +290

ORE: The Ducks have hit the money line in 25 of their last 37 games (+13.10 units)

MSU: The Spartans have covered the spread in 22 of their last 34 games (+8.80 units)



Why you should back Michigan State

Senior guard Jaden Akins has been on a roll of late. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last four games, including a 15-point, four-rebound and two-assist effort in the loss at UCLA. In 22 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26 minutes. He is connecting on 42.7% of his field goals and 87% of his free throws. He poured in 20 points and grabbed three rebounds in an 88-54 win over Washington on Jan. 9.

Junior guard Tre Holloman is one of five Spartans who are averaging eight or more points. In 22 games, including 15 starts, he is averaging eight points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 22.4 minutes. He is connecting on 37.3% of his field goals and 93.8% of his free throws. In an 80-78 win over Illinois on Jan. 19, he scored 17 points, while adding two rebounds and two assists.

Why you should back Oregon

The Ducks have three players averaging double-digit scoring, led by senior center Nate Bittle. The 7-footer is coming off a 16-point, seven-rebound, three-block and two-assist effort in the loss at Michigan. He had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists in a 78-52 loss at UCLA on Jan. 30. In 23 games, all starts, Bittle is averaging 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 assists in 26.6 minutes of action.

Sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad also helps fuel the Oregon offense. He has scored 10 or more points in eight of the last nine games. He had 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in the loss at Michigan. He has registered one double-double on the year, a 13-point, 10-rebound and five-assist performance in an 80-70 overtime win over Portland on Nov. 12. In 23 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal in 32.2 minutes.

