Two of college basketball's top teams square off on Wednesday when the No. 21 Oregon Ducks face the Missouri Tigers at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. The Ducks are 11-1 against the spread in their last 12 neutral-site games. The Tigers, meanwhile, are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Ducks are four-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Missouri odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 138.5.

Oregon vs. Missouri spread: Oregon -4

Oregon vs. Missouri over-under: 138.5 points

Oregon vs. Missouri money line: Oregon -190, Missouri +160

ORE: The Ducks are 0-5 all time against Missouri.

MIZZ: The last time the Tigers played in Omaha, No. 15 seed Norfolk State upset them in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

What you need to know about Oregon



The Ducks pulled out of the Mohegan Sun multi-team event last week because they didn't know who they would be playing there due to COVID-19 protocols, though Missouri was scheduled to be an opponent before also withdrawing from the event. Oregon hasn't played a game after its season opener against Eastern Washington was postponed because of COVID-19 considerations within the EWU program.

Despite not playing a game in 2020, Oregon will enter Wednesday's contest confident it can pull off the victory. That's because the Ducks have been sensational against teams from the SEC. In fact, Oregon is 6-1 in its last seven games against a SEC opponent.

What you need to know about Missouri

The Tigers walloped Oral Roberts 91-64 on Nov. 25. Mark Smith scored 18 points, Xavier Pinson added 17 and Dru Smith chipped in 16 as Missouri shot 53 percent from the field and made 10 3-pointers. The win improved coach Counzo Martin to 4-0 in season openers since taking the helm.

The deeper Missouri bench dropped 27 points to 12 for Oral Roberts. The Tigers also enjoyed a 46-24 advantage on points in the paint.

