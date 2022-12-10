Who's Playing

Nevada @ Oregon

Current Records: Nevada 8-2; Oregon 4-5

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks will look to defend their home court Saturday against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. ET. Nevada will be strutting in after a win while the Ducks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Oregon came up short against the UCLA Bruins on Sunday, falling 65-56. The top scorers for Oregon were forward Quincy Guerrier (15 points) and guard Will Richardson (13 points).

Meanwhile, the Pepperdine Waves typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Nevada proved too difficult a challenge. Nevada walked away with an 85-77 victory. They relied on the efforts of guard Jarod Lucas, who had 18 points, and guard Kenan Blackshear, who had 22 points. Blackshear hadn't helped his team much against the Loyola Marymount Lions on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Ducks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Oregon is now 4-5 while the Wolf Pack sit at 8-2. Nevada is 5-2 after wins this season, and Oregon is 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Odds

The Ducks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.