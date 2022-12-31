Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Oregon

Current Records: Oregon State 7-6; Oregon 7-6

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Oregon State and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Beavers lost both of their matches to Oregon last season on scores of 56-78 and 72-86, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Oregon State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Denver Pioneers last Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 57-52 victory.

Meanwhile, it looks like Oregon must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 77-72 to the Utah Valley Wolverines. Guard Will Richardson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points along with seven boards.

Oregon State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Oregon State's victory lifted them to 7-6 while Oregon's defeat dropped them down to 7-6. We'll see if the Beavers can repeat their recent success or if the Ducks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.49

Odds

The Ducks are a big 14-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon have won nine out of their last 16 games against Oregon State.