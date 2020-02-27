Oregon vs. Oregon State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 27 predictions from proven model

The No. 14 Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks are 21-7 overall and 13-0 at home, while Oregon State is 15-12 overall and 3-7 on the road. Oregon has won three of its past four games. Oregon State has won three consecutive games. The Ducks are favored by 10 points in the latest Oregon vs. Oregon State odds, while the over-under is set at 137. Before entering any Oregon State vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Oregon vs. Oregon State spread: Oregon -10

Oregon vs. Oregon State over-under: 137 points

Oregon vs. Oregon State money line: Oregon -560, Oregon State 413

What you need to know about Oregon

Oregon escaped with an overtime win against the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats, 73-72. Payton Pritchard finished with 38 points and six rebounds. He made six 3-pointers and hit all eight of his free throws.

Pritchard played all 45 minutes and was the only player on either team who never came out of the game. Shakur Juiston scored all of the team's nine points in overtime. Arizona missed a pair of free throws with one second left in OT that could have tied or won the game.

What you need to know about Oregon State

Oregon State was just a bucket shy of a win on Saturday and fell 74-73 to the Arizona State Sun Devils, 74-73. Oregon State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Ethan Thompson, who had 20 points and seven assists, and Tres Tinkle, who had 25 points in addition to nine boards. The Beavers have lost eight of their last 11 games.

Oregon State beat Oregon last time the teams met on Feb. 8, 63-53.

