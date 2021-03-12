A trip to the finals is on the line Friday evening when the fifth-seeded Oregon State Beavers (15-12) face the top-seeded Oregon Ducks (20-5) in a 2021 Pac-12 Tournament semifinal matchup. While Oregon will be a NCAA Tournament team regardless, Oregon State likely needs to win the Pac-12 Tournament to get in. The Beavers upset UCLA 83-79 in the quarterfinals to advance, while the Ducks had little problem with Arizona State in a 91-73 victory in the quarters.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Ducks are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon State vs. Oregon odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 136.5.

Oregon State vs. Oregon: Oregon -8.5

Oregon State vs. Oregon over-under: 136.5 points

Oregon State vs. Oregon money line: Oregon -420; Oregon State +320

OSU: The Beavers are 13-1-1 ATS in their past 15 Friday games

ORE: The Ducks are 4-1 ATS in their past five Friday games

Why Oregon can cover



Oregon didn't have to expend much energy at all in its 91-73 rout of short-handed Arizona State in their Pac-12 quarterfinal matchup Thursday. It was the Ducks' sixth straight win, and four of those have been by double digits. No Oregon player had to log heavy minutes on Thursday -- the AP Pac-12 Player of the Year Chris Duarte played just 28 -- and that's important 24 hours later. That easy cover improved the Ducks to 13-3 ATS in their past 16 neutral-site games.

Duarte will be the best player on the floor by a wide margin Friday vs. the Beavers. One of five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, Duarte was Pac-12 Player of the Week four times this season, and in addition to being named first-team All-Pac-12, he was also named to the all-defensive team. Teammate Eugene Omoruyi also was named first-team All-Pac-12. It's the first time since 2016 that Oregon has had two players on the first team.

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State will not lack for confidence as on Jan. 23 in Eugene, the Beavers upset Oregon 75-64 behind 19 points from Ethan Thompson and 14 points and 16 rebounds from Warith Alatishe. OSU obliterated the Ducks on the boards with a 42-23 advantage. When the schools met last Sunday in Corvallis, the Beavers lost 80-67, but outplayed Oregon after falling behind 26-10. The Ducks also shot 65.2 percent from deep, which is almost surely not doable again.

The Beavers improved to 7-1 ATS in their past eight as underdogs with Thursday's 83-79 overtime win over fourth-seeded UCLA -- rallying from down 16 points in the first half. It was the fourth time this season that OSU won a game it trailed by double digits. Alatishe scored a career-high 22 points with 10 rebounds. If Oregon State needs a late free throw to clinch Friday, it will be in good shape with Jarod Lucas. He's hitting 91.7 percent from the free-throw line this season, which would be a school record.

How to make Oregon State vs. Oregon picks

