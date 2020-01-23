Oregon vs. Southern California: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Southern California @ Oregon

Current Records: Southern California 15-3; Oregon 15-4

What to Know

The Southern California Trojans have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Thursday. They will take on the #12 Oregon Ducks at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

The Trojans came out on top in a nail-biter against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, sneaking past 82-78. It was another big night for F Onyeka Okongwu, who had 22 points in addition to nine boards and four blocks. Okongwu has now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Speaking of close games: it was a close one, but on Saturday Oregon sidestepped the Washington Huskies for a 64-61 win. The Ducks can attribute much of their success to G Payton Pritchard, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 22 points, and F Chandler Lawson, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Trojans aren't expected to pull this one out (the Ducks are favored by 9), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Trojans might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped USC to 15-3 and Oregon to 15-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when USC and Oregon clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 9-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

Oregon have won five out of their last nine games against Southern California.