Oregon vs. Southern California: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Oregon vs. Southern California basketball game
Who's Playing
Southern California @ Oregon
Current Records: Southern California 15-3; Oregon 15-4
What to Know
The Southern California Trojans have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Thursday. They will take on the #12 Oregon Ducks at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
The Trojans came out on top in a nail-biter against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, sneaking past 82-78. It was another big night for F Onyeka Okongwu, who had 22 points in addition to nine boards and four blocks. Okongwu has now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
Speaking of close games: it was a close one, but on Saturday Oregon sidestepped the Washington Huskies for a 64-61 win. The Ducks can attribute much of their success to G Payton Pritchard, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 22 points, and F Chandler Lawson, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.
The Trojans aren't expected to pull this one out (the Ducks are favored by 9), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Trojans might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped USC to 15-3 and Oregon to 15-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when USC and Oregon clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ducks are a big 9-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 139
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon have won five out of their last nine games against Southern California.
- Feb 21, 2019 - Southern California 66 vs. Oregon 49
- Jan 13, 2019 - Oregon 81 vs. Southern California 60
- Mar 09, 2018 - Southern California 74 vs. Oregon 54
- Feb 15, 2018 - Southern California 72 vs. Oregon 70
- Jan 18, 2018 - Southern California 75 vs. Oregon 70
- Feb 11, 2017 - Oregon 81 vs. Southern California 70
- Dec 30, 2016 - Oregon 84 vs. Southern California 61
- Mar 05, 2016 - Oregon 76 vs. Southern California 66
- Jan 21, 2016 - Oregon 89 vs. Southern California 81
