The Oregon Ducks will try to enhance their NCAA Tournament hopes in the regular season finale on Saturday against the Stanford Cardinal on CBS and Paramount+. The Ducks, 17-13 and 11-8 in Pac-12 conference play, have won four of the last six matchups between these two teams and haven't lost at home in the series since 2014. The Cardinal are a disappointing 13-17 overall and 7-12 in conference play, despite beating the Ducks in Palo Alto on January 21st, 71-64. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The latest Oregon vs. Stanford odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Ducks as 7-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 141. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Stanford vs. Oregon

Stanford vs. Oregon date: Saturday, March 4

Stanford vs. Oregon time: 4 p.m. ET

Stanford vs. Oregon TV channel: CBS

Stanford vs. Oregon live stream: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

College basketball picks for Oregon vs. Stanford

For Stanford vs. Oregon, the model says Stanford covers the spread. The Cardinal defeated the Ducks at home on January 21st in part by holding Oregon's offense to 37.9% shooting. Surprisingly, the Ducks only made a dozen two-point field goals in addition to 10 three-pointers.

Unsurprisingly, Stanford's two top scorers on the season, forwards Spencer Jones (13.7 points per game) and Harrison Ingram (10.2) led the way against the Ducks in January. Jones scored 16 and Ingram 11 as the Cardinal built a 17-point lead with under two minutes left that shrunk due to several late Ducks baskets. A key number for the Cardinal going forward is 80 points. Though the Ducks are stingy on defense, allowing only 66.7 points per game, Stanford is 6-0 this season when scoring 80 or more.

Stanford is 8-7 against the spread on the road, having covered in four of their last six away from home. Stream the game here.

