UC Irvine @ Oregon

Regular Season Records: UC Irvine 23-11; Oregon 19-14

The UC Irvine Anteaters and the Oregon Ducks are set to clash at 11 p.m. ET March 15 at Matthew Knight Arena in the first round of the NIT. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Anteaters lost a heartbreaker to the Cal State Fullerton Titans when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again last Friday. It was close but no cigar for UC Irvine as they fell 83-80 to Cal State Fullerton. A silver lining for UC Irvine was the play of guard Dawson Baker, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, the game between Oregon and the UCLA Bruins last week was not a total blowout, but with Oregon falling 75-56, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Jermaine Couisnard had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

The Anteaters are expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

UC Irvine had enough points to win and then some against the Ducks when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, taking their matchup 69-56. Will UC Irvine repeat their success, or does Oregon have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.70

The Ducks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Anteaters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Ducks as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Oregon have won two out of their last three games against UC Irvine.