Who's Playing

UCF @ Oregon

Regular Season Records: UCF 19-14; Oregon 20-14

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks and the UCF Knights are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 19 at Matthew Knight Arena in the second round of the NIT. Oregon is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Ducks made easy work of the UC Irvine Anteaters on Wednesday and carried off an 84-58 victory. Oregon can attribute much of their success to guard Rivaldo Soares, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Knights earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 67-49 win over the Florida Gators. UCF relied on the efforts of forward Taylor Hendricks, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards, and guard C.J. Kelly, who had 21 points.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality game. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.