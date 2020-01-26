Oregon vs. UCLA: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Oregon vs. UCLA basketball game
Who's Playing
UCLA @ Oregon
Current Records: UCLA 10-9; Oregon 16-4
What to Know
The UCLA Bruins and the #12 Oregon Ducks are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 5 p.m. ET this evening at Matthew Knight Arena. If the matchup is anything like UCLA's 90-83 victory from their previous meeting February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
UCLA came out on top in a nail-biter against the Oregon State Beavers last week, sneaking past 62-58. Guard Chris Smith (15 points) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (14 points) were the top scorers for the Bruins.
Meanwhile, Oregon was able to grind out a solid win over the Southern California Trojans last Thursday, winning 79-70. Guard Chris Duarte had a dynamite game for Oregon; he almost posted a triple-double on 30 points, 11 rebounds, and eight steals.
UCLA is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped UCLA to 10-9 and Oregon to 16-4. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Ducks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon and UCLA both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 23, 2019 - UCLA 90 vs. Oregon 83
- Jan 10, 2019 - UCLA 87 vs. Oregon 84
- Feb 17, 2018 - UCLA 86 vs. Oregon 78
- Jan 20, 2018 - Oregon 94 vs. UCLA 91
- Feb 09, 2017 - UCLA 82 vs. Oregon 79
- Dec 28, 2016 - Oregon 89 vs. UCLA 87
- Mar 02, 2016 - Oregon 76 vs. UCLA 68
- Jan 23, 2016 - Oregon 86 vs. UCLA 72
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Zags remain on top
The Zags have won their seven WCC games by an average of 27.6 points
-
MSU vs. Minnesota odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Michigan State vs. Minnesota game 10,000...
-
Maryland vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Maryland vs. Indiana game 10,000 times.
-
ASU outlasts Arizona in wild finish
A controversial no-call marked the end of a thrilling Pac-12 game between Arizona and Arizona...
-
Winners and losers from Saturday
A spin through Saturday's slate, taking a peek at who won -- and lost -- the day
-
Kentucky holds off Texas Tech in OT
Takeaways to know: Nick Richards might be the SEC's best; TTU could be in danger of missing...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home