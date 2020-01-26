Oregon vs. UCLA: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

UCLA @ Oregon

Current Records: UCLA 10-9; Oregon 16-4

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins and the #12 Oregon Ducks are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 5 p.m. ET this evening at Matthew Knight Arena. If the matchup is anything like UCLA's 90-83 victory from their previous meeting February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

UCLA came out on top in a nail-biter against the Oregon State Beavers last week, sneaking past 62-58. Guard Chris Smith (15 points) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (14 points) were the top scorers for the Bruins.

Meanwhile, Oregon was able to grind out a solid win over the Southern California Trojans last Thursday, winning 79-70. Guard Chris Duarte had a dynamite game for Oregon; he almost posted a triple-double on 30 points, 11 rebounds, and eight steals.

UCLA is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped UCLA to 10-9 and Oregon to 16-4. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Ducks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

Oregon and UCLA both have four wins in their last eight games.