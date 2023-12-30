Oregon and UCLA will both be seeking 2-0 starts to conference play when they square off on Saturday afternoon. The Ducks (9-3) opened the Pac-12 portion of their schedule with an 82-74 win over USC on Thursday, racing out to a 42-25 lead at halftime. UCLA snapped a four-game losing streak with a 69-62 win at Oregon State on Thursday behind a huge second half. The Bruins (6-6) only have two wins in their last nine trips to Eugene. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The latest Oregon vs. UCLA odds from SportsLine consensus list the Ducks as 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 136.5.

How to watch Oregon vs. UCLA

Oregon vs. UCLA date: Saturday, Dec. 30

Oregon vs. UCLA time: 4 p.m. ET

Oregon vs. UCLA TV channel: CBS

Oregon vs. UCLA live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Oregon vs. UCLA

Before tuning into the UCLA vs. Oregon game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 of the 2023-24 season on a 101-64 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to an 11-3 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

For Oregon vs. UCLA, the model projects that the Bruins cover the spread as 7.5-point road underdogs. UCLA has only covered the spread once in its last six games, but it has covered in five of its last six games against Pac-12 opponents. The Bruins have also won 12 of their last 15 road games, so they are going to be comfortable in this matchup.

They snapped a four-game losing streak with a 69-62 win at Oregon State, despite trailing by four points at halftime. Sophomore forward Adem Bona scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while sophomore guard Dylan Andrews added 13 points, four assists and three rebounds. It was a disciplined effort for UCLA, as it committed just nine turnovers.

Freshman guard Sebastian Mack leads four double-digit scorers with 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Ducks are missing several key players on the interior, as All-Pac-12 honoree N'Faly Dante (knee) and Nate Bittle (wrist) are both sidelined due to injuries. Those injuries are part of the reason why SportsLine's model has UCLA covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations.

