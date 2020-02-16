Oregon vs. Utah live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Utah @ Oregon

Current Records: Utah 14-10; Oregon 19-6

What to Know

The #17 Oregon Ducks are 9-1 against the Utah Utes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Oregon and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Oregon beat the Colorado Buffaloes 68-60 this past Thursday. Oregon guard Will Richardson looked sharp as he had 21 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Utes and the Oregon State Beavers this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Utes falling 70-51 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Utah was center Branden Carlson (13 points).

The Ducks are now 19-6 while Utah sits at 14-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oregon enters the game with 8.1 steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. But the Utes come into the matchup boasting the 22nd fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.4. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Ducks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Oregon have won nine out of their last ten games against Utah.