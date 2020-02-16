Oregon vs. Utah live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Oregon vs. Utah basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Oregon
Current Records: Utah 14-10; Oregon 19-6
What to Know
The #17 Oregon Ducks are 9-1 against the Utah Utes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Oregon and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Oregon beat the Colorado Buffaloes 68-60 this past Thursday. Oregon guard Will Richardson looked sharp as he had 21 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, the contest between the Utes and the Oregon State Beavers this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Utes falling 70-51 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Utah was center Branden Carlson (13 points).
The Ducks are now 19-6 while Utah sits at 14-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oregon enters the game with 8.1 steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. But the Utes come into the matchup boasting the 22nd fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.4. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Ducks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon have won nine out of their last ten games against Utah.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Oregon 69 vs. Utah 64
- Mar 14, 2019 - Oregon 66 vs. Utah 54
- Jan 31, 2019 - Oregon 78 vs. Utah 72
- Mar 08, 2018 - Oregon 68 vs. Utah 66
- Dec 29, 2017 - Utah 66 vs. Oregon 56
- Feb 16, 2017 - Oregon 79 vs. Utah 61
- Jan 26, 2017 - Oregon 73 vs. Utah 67
- Mar 12, 2016 - Oregon 88 vs. Utah 57
- Feb 07, 2016 - Oregon 76 vs. Utah 66
- Jan 14, 2016 - Oregon 77 vs. Utah 59
