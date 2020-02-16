Oregon vs. Utah odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 16 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

The Utes are looking for a signature win while the Ducks are trying to avoid a slip-up when No. 17 Oregon hosts Utah on Sunday night in a Pac-12 game. Utah (14-10) has a slim chance at the NCAA Tournament and faces what is likely a must-win against the Ducks (19-6). The Utes have lost three of their last five, including a 70-51 blowout at the hands of Oregon State on Thursday. The Ducks knocked off No. 16 Colorado 68-60 on Thursday to snap a two-game slide, and they boast an All-America candidate in guard Payton Pritchard.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Utah odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 137.5. Before considering any Utah vs. Oregon picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Utah. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Utah vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Utah spread: Ducks -12.5

Oregon vs. Utah over-under: 137.5

Oregon vs. Utah money line: Ducks -911, Utes +599

OREGON: G Chris Duarte is averaging 3.5 steals over the past eight games.

UTAH: C Branden Carlson is averaging 10.8 points and 2.2 blocks the past five games.

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon is 13-0 straight-up and 8-5 against the spread at home this season, and Pritchard is one of the most versatile players in the nation. He scores 19.3 points and dishes out six assists a game, and he also averages 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He has made 61 of 158 3-point attempts (38.6 percent). He was part of the Ducks' 2017 Final Four team and is also one of the team's best defenders.

The favorite is 6-2-1 against the spread in the last nine meetings, and Duarte would be the top player on many teams. He was the national JuCo Player of the Year at Northwest Florida State last year and scores 14 points and pulls down 5.5 rebounds per game. The junior also leads the team with 1.7 steals and shoots 36.2 percent from long range. Will Richardson (10.4) is one of six other Ducks who average at least 4.9 points.

Why Utah can cover

Even so, the Ducks aren't a lock to cover the Oregon vs. Utah spread. The road team is 4-0-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and sophomore forward Timmy Allen is the top scorer and a strong defender. He leads the team in scoring (17.9) and rebounding (7.3)

Versatile guard and second-leading scorer Both Gach (10.5) returned from a leg injury in the loss to Oregon State and had eight points off the bench. He also chips in 2.7 assists for a Utes team that averages 14.5 per game. Freshman guard Rylan Jones also scores in double figures at 10.2 and gets a team-high 4.8 assists for the Utes, who are 13-11 against the spread this season. The guard also is the main outside threat, shooting 38.4 percent on 112 3-point tries.

How to make Oregon vs. Utah picks

Anthony Mathis will score more than two points above his average for the Ducks and the Utes will score a lot of points at the free-throw line.

