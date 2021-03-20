The seventh-seeded Oregon Ducks square off against the 10th-seeded VCU Rams in a 2021 NCAA Tournament first-round matchup on Saturday evening. Oregon (20-6) won the Pac-12 regular season title, finishing conference play with an impressive 14-4 record. VCU (19-7) lost to St. Bonaventure 74-65 in the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game on March 14, but the Rams enter the 2021 NCAA Tournament having won nine of their last 12 games.

Tip-off from Indiana Farmers Coliseum is set for 9:57 p.m. ET. The Ducks are five-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. VCU odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 137.5.

Oregon vs. VCU spread: Oregon -5

Oregon vs. VCU over-under: 137.5 points

Oregon vs. VCU money line: Oregon -220, VCU +180

ORE: The Ducks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games

VCU: The Rams have won 15 of their last 20 games

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation. In fact, Oregon is knocking down 37.91 percent of its shots from behind the arc, the 22nd-best mark in Division I college basketball. Oregon's offense is led by forward Eugene Omoruyi, who's averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The senior has recorded three double-doubles this season, including a 31-point, 11-rebound effort against Missouri.

Also leading the charge for the Ducks is Chris Duarte. The senior guard enters the 2021 NCAA Tournament averaging 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is connecting on 52.4 percent of his field goals and 43.0 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Why VCU can cover

The Rams feature a ferocious defense, holding opponents to just 65.2 points per game this season. VCU is also averaging 5.4 blocked shots per game, which ranks fifth in the nation. Forward Hason Ward is averaging 2.3 blocks per game, and he's also connecting on 58.3 percent of his field goals on the offensive end.

Offensively, VCU is led by sophomore guard Nah'Shon Hyland, who's averaging 19.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Hyland is a dynamic playmaker who can take over at any time, which proved to be the case when he recorded 30 points and 10 rebounds in VCU's victory over Dayton earlier this month. In addition, the Rams have had tremendous success against Pac-12 opponents over the years. In fact, VCU is a perfect 6-0 against the spread in its last six contests against a team from the Pac-12.

