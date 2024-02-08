We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule as the Washington Huskies will visit the Oregon Ducks. Oregon is 15-7 overall and 10-1 at home, while Washington is 12-10 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Ducks have won seven of the last nine meetings, including three straight home contests by double-digits. The Huskies are 10-12 against the spread this season, while the Ducks are 12-10 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Oregon vs. Washington odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 154 points. Before entering any Washington vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines Oregon vs. Washington:

Oregon vs. Washington spread: Oregon -8.5

Oregon vs. Washington over/under: 154 points

Oregon vs. Washington money line: Oregon: -373, Washington: +292

What you need to know about Washington

Washington fought the good fight in its overtime matchup against the Washington State Cougars on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Huskies fell just short of the Cougars by a score of 90-87. The losing side was boosted by Keion Brooks Jr., who scored 35 points to go along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Moses Wood, who scored 18 points.

Brooks leads the Pac-12 with 21.2 points per game, while also ranking in the top seven in field goal percentage (50.3%) and rebounds (7.0). As a team, Washington ranks second in conference scoring with 79.8 PPG but it is just as giving on the other end of the court, ranking last in the Pac-12 by allowing 80.2 PPG in conference play. The Huskies are 5-6 ATS versus Pac-12 teams, but they are also 3-0 ATS overall when the spread is between +6 and +10.

What you need to know about Oregon

Meanwhile, neither the point spread nor the final result favored Oregon last Saturday as it fell 71-63 to the UCLA Bruins. Oregon's loss came about despite a quality game from N'Faly Dante, who scored 16 points to go along with eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Jermaine Couisnard struggled with just six points on 1 of 9 shooting.

Several players have been in and out of Oregon's rotation all year as it has started 11 different players. With the exception of the UCLA loss, Cousinard has been the one consistent part for Dana Altman's squad as he leads the team in total points, assists and steals while ranking second in rebounds. Him cherishing possessions seems to be the barometer for success for the Ducks as they are 10-0 straight up when he has one or fewer turnover, compared to a 5-7 SU record when he has multiple turnovers.

