Oregon vs. Washington score: Live game updates, college basketball scores, highlights, full coverage

Before Thursday, Oregon looked like it could one of the rare teams that might be impervious to this season's trend of highly-ranked squads losing to lesser opponents. But that night, unranked Washington State, which was 125th in the NET rankings at the time, upset the No. 8 Ducks. Now, they must recover quickly as they face their quickest turnaround of the season against a Washington team showing signs of improvement after the loss of its point guard.

This 3:45 p.m. ET meeting on CBS between two of the Pac-12's top three preseason teams is a contrast between the guard-led Ducks and the frontcourt-oriented Huskies.

Viewing information

When: Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET



Where: Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington

TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access



Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Oregon: Oregon (14-4, 3-2 Pac-12) suffered arguably its worst loss of the season on Thursday at Washington State. But the fact remains that the Ducks have one of the best resumes so far in this wild season of college basketball. Oregon is one of just three teams nationally with at least five wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, according to the school's sports information department. The Ducks have a great chance to pick up a sixth such victory against Washington. If leading scorer Payton Pritchard finishes with seven assists and three rebounds, he will become the first player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 career points, 500 career rebounds and 600 career assists.

Washington: The Huskies (12-6, 2-3) are 1-2 and have averaged just 59 points per game since point guard Quade Green was ruled academically ineligible for the winter quarter. Jamal Bey is manning the position in Green's absence, and the team's offensive flow is slowly returning after Washington finished with just five assists in its first game without Green, a 61-55 loss at Stanford. Ultimately, Washington (12-6, 2-3) is led by of 6-foot-9 freshmen Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, who were both top-10 prospects in the 2019 class. McDaniels is expected to play against Oregon after missing Thursday's win against Oregon State because of a tweaked ankle.

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Oregon -1

The loss of starting PG Quade Green is a big one for Washington. Green averaged 11.6 points and 5.3 assists per game and was a key to their defense as well. That figures to be bad news against Oregon and their all-American guard Payton Pritchard. Look for the Ducks to bounce back after a disappointing loss on Thursday to Washington State. Pick: Oregon -1 (Jerry Palm)