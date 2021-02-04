The Washington State Cougars and the Oregon Ducks are set to square off Thursday in a Pac-12 matchup at 11 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is 9-3 overall and 6-1 at home, while the Cougars are 10-7 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Cougars are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight road games. The Ducks are 21-8 against the spread in their last 29 games as home favorites. The home team is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven Washington State vs. Oregon meetings.

The Ducks are favored by 11 points in the latest Oregon vs. Washington State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Washington State vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Washington State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Washington State vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Washington State spread: Oregon -11

Oregon vs. Washington State over-under: 135.5 points

Oregon vs. Washington State money line: Oregon -700, Washington State +475

Latest Odds: Oregon Ducks -11 Bet Now

What you need to know about Oregon

The Ducks endured their first home loss of the season, losing 75-64 to Oregon State on Jan. 24. Four Oregon players scored in double digits: Eugene Omoruyi (15 points), Jalen Terry (13 points), Eric Williams Jr. (11 points), and Aaron Estrada (10 points).

Chris Duarte leads Oregon in scoring with 18.4 points per game, while LJ Figueroa adds 6.5 rebounds and Amauri Hardy dishes 4.1 assists per outing.

What you need to know about Washington State

The Cougars took-down in-state rival Washington on Sunday, earning a 77-62 road victory. Isaac Bonton led the way with 25 points and seven rebounds, and Noah Williams added 21 points and six rebounds.

Bonton leads Washington State with 18.5 points and 3.8 assists per game, with Efe Abogidi adding 7.9 rebounds per outing.

How to make Oregon vs. Washington State picks

The model has simulated Oregon vs. Washington State 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Washington State vs. Oregon? And which side of the spread has all the value in simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Oregon vs. Washington State spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.