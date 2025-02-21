Red-hot teams clash when the Oregon Ducks battle the 11th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers in a key Big Ten matchup on Saturday. Oregon is coming off an 80-78 win at Iowa on Wednesday, while Wisconsin defeated Illinois 95-74 on Tuesday. The Ducks (19-8, 8-8 Big Ten), who have won three in a row, are 5-4 on the road this season. The Badgers (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten), who have won five in a row and have moved into third place in the conference, are 13-1 on their home floor.

Tipoff from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., is set for noon ET. Wisconsin has won four of the past five meetings. Wisconsin is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Oregon vs. Wisconsin odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Oregon picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Wisconsin. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Wisconsin vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Wisconsin spread: Wisconsin -8.5



Oregon vs. Wisconsin over/under: 154.5 points

Oregon vs. Wisconsin money line: Wisconsin -347, Oregon +285

ORE: The Ducks have hit the money line in 26 of their last 38 games (+14.75 units)

WIS: The Badgers have hit the game total over in 24 of their last 36 games (+10.80 units)



Oregon vs. Wisconsin picks: See picks at SportsLine



Oregon vs. Wisconsin streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Wisconsin

Sixth-year senior transfer John Tonje powers the Badgers. In 26 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.6 minutes. He is connecting on 48.5% of his field goals, including a blistering 41.1% from 3-point range, and 91% of his free throws. He has had back-to-back 30-plus scoring games, including a 32-point, six-rebound and three-assist effort in a 94-84 win over seventh-ranked Purdue on Feb. 15.

Sophomore guard John Blackwell has been red hot as well. He is coming off a 16-point, six-rebound and four-assist performance in Tuesday's win over Illinois. He had 19 points, six rebounds and two assists in a 74-63 win at Iowa on Feb. 8. In 26 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.2 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Oregon

Sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad is one of three Ducks averaging double-digit scoring. In 27 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.3 points, three rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal in 32.3 minutes. He connects on 44.8% of his field goals, including 38.5% of his 3-pointers, and 86.6% of his free throws. He scored 26 points, while dishing out four assists in an 81-75 win over Northwestern on Feb. 11.

Senior center Nate Bittle also leads the Oregon offense. In 27 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, two blocks and 1.7 assists in 26.5 minutes. He has posted back-to-back double-doubles, including a 21-point, 10-rebound, four-assist and three-block performance in the win at Iowa. He scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds with five blocks in a 75-57 win over Rutgers on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Oregon vs. Wisconsin picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 151 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Oregon, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,600 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.