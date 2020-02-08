Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu's latest triple-double vaults her past the greatest in college basketball history

Sabrina Ionescu's greatness cannot be understated. The Oregon Ducks guard is averaging 17.2 points, 8.7 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game, and performs in a way that makes all of her opponents look like they're competing in slow motion. So it was no surprise Friday when she put together a triple-double (15 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) against No. 12 Arizona at home. But in the context of her career, and the history of college basketball in general, the accomplishment meant much more than simple proof that she's good at what she does.

First, there's how the triple-double fits in the context of her history against the Wildcats.

Sabrina Ionescu picked up her 24th career triple-double (most in D-I history men's or women's).



It's also her 3rd career triple-double against Arizona, she is the 1st Division I player to ever record three triple-doubles against the same opponent in their career. pic.twitter.com/ReL5wtWQ01 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2020

Pretty good. But let's take a step back and see how it fits in the story of her dominance during the regular season.

There have been 6 seasons in Division I Basketball history in which a player, man or woman, has accounted for 6 triple-doubles. Sabrina Ionescu is responsible for half of those seasons. pic.twitter.com/pT0KHJSQt4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2020

Wow, that's also pretty darn good. But what happens if we take another step back and see how her line that game helped her stack up against every player in NCAA history.

Ridiculous.



Sabrina Ionescu goes for 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for her 24th career triple-double, twice as many as any other player in NCAA history.#GoDucks | @sabrina_i20 pic.twitter.com/jIiq2re60F — Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) February 8, 2020

What about basketball history in general?

Last night Sabrina Ionescu registered the 24th triple-double of her career...



She now has a triple-double in 18.2% of her games, the highest in NBA/WNBA/NCAA D-I history (min. 50 games). She is slightly ahead of Luka Doncic (17.4%) & Oscar Robertson (17.4%).



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/QugOXhxWlx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2020

While Ionescu would surely be happy to hear all of these records she's smashing in her illustrious college career, what means even more to her about Friday's performance is that it gives her a special connection to someone who she considered an idol of the game, Kobe Bryant.

Sabrina Ionescu on getting her 24th career triple-double, matching Kobe Bryant's number. Take a listen. pic.twitter.com/C8N0GpRnib — Ethan Wyss (@WyssEthan22) February 8, 2020

There's just no denying it: Sabrina Ionescu is still the best college basketball player in the country.