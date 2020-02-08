Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu's latest triple-double vaults her past the greatest in college basketball history

Ionescu continues to cement her status as a collegiate GOAT

Sabrina Ionescu's greatness cannot be understated. The Oregon Ducks guard is averaging 17.2 points, 8.7 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game, and performs in a way that makes all of her opponents look like they're competing in slow motion. So it was no surprise Friday when she put together a triple-double (15 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) against No. 12 Arizona at home. But in the context of her career, and the history of college basketball in general, the accomplishment meant much more than simple proof that she's good at what she does.

First, there's how the triple-double fits in the context of her history against the Wildcats. 

Pretty good. But let's take a step back and see how it fits in the story of her dominance during the regular season.

Wow, that's also pretty darn good. But what happens if we take another step back and see how her line that game helped her stack up against every player in NCAA history.

What about basketball history in general?

While Ionescu would surely be happy to hear all of these records she's smashing in her illustrious college career, what means even more to her about Friday's performance is that it gives her a special connection to someone who she considered an idol of the game, Kobe Bryant.

There's just no denying it: Sabrina Ionescu is still the best college basketball player in the country.

Our Latest Stories