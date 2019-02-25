Oscar winner Mahershala Ali has a pretty scrappy college basketball highlight reel
Not many Oscar winners can say they had a Division I basketball career
You already know Mahershala Ali is a talented actor, but did you know he was once a Division I basketball player as well? It's true, and there's a highlight reel to prove it!
Ali, then known as Mahershala "Hershal" Gilmore, attended Saint Mary's from 1992-1996 and was a member of the Gaels' basketball roster for all four years at the school. The 6-foot-3 guard wasn't a standout by any means -- he averaged a career high 7.0 points during his senior year -- but it appears that he was a scrappy contributor on both ends of the court.
Just look at the grit!
Unfortunately, Ali doesn't appear to look back on his college basketball career with particularly fond memories.
"Honestly, I kind of resented basketball by the end of my time there," Ali said in an interview with Saint Mary's website in 2012. "I'd seen guys on the team get chewed up, spat out and I was personally threatened with being shipped off to the University of Denver. All in the name of wins and productivity."
Ali admits that he more or less mentally checked out of basketball due to the deteriorating health, and eventual death of his father during his time in college.
Luckily, things have worked out quite well for Ali since graduation. He took home his second Academy Award for Supporting Actor on Sunday for his portrayal of Dr. Don Shirley in "Green Book." Ali previously won an Oscar for his supporting role in "Moonlight" in 2017. Both films also went on to win Best Picture from the Academy.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Zion Williamson out Tuesday for Duke
Williamson won't play for Duke on Tuesday as the Blue Devils take on the Hokies
-
Coaches Poll: Zags No. 1, Duke No. 2
The Gonzaga Bulldogs take the top spot and Michigan stays in the top 10 even after its home...
-
Bracketology: Shuffling among No. 2s
The Wolverines' loss to their in-state rival dropped them from the top No. 2 seed
-
Kansas vs. Kansas State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Kansas vs. Kansas State 10,000 times
-
AP Top 25: Gonzaga new No. 1, Duke No. 3
The Zags are back at the top of the AP Top 25, replacing Duke at No. 1
-
Top 25 And 1: Gonzaga deserves top spot
The Zags have been the top team in our rankings for nine straight days