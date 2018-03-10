Pac-12 Tournament 2018: Bracket, results, scores, updates, schedule, TV, online stream

UCLA handled Stanford in a must-win situation for the Bruins to keep their tournament hopes alive, 88-77. The Bruins are a 10 seed in Jerry Palm's up-to-date bracket, and avoiding a nasty loss in postseason play has been achieved. UCLA can only build from here, and is likely in the Dance as things stand going into Friday's games.

Southern Cal, too, took care of its business by scoring a double digit win over Oregon State. The Trojans face Oregon while UCLA is tasked with the daunting chore of trying to knock off No. 1 seed Arizona.

Viewing Information

Location : T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada



: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : Pac-12 Network/FS1



: Pac-12 Network/FS1 Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

First round: Wednesday, March 7



Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85

Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58

Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69

Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



Game 5: No. 1 Arizona 82, Colorado 67

Game 6: No. 4 UCLA 88, Stanford 77

Game 7: No. 2 USC 61, Oregon State 48

Game 8: No. 6 Oregon 68, Utah 66

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

Game 9: Arizona vs. UCLA, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 10: USC vs. Oregon, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Championship: Saturday, March 10



Game 11: Pac-12 Championship, 7:00 p.m. ET, FS1