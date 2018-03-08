Pac-12 Tournament 2018: Live updates, bracket, scores, results, schedule, TV, online stream
The top six seeds will all be in action on Thursday with four games set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
The final two games of the opening day of the Pac-12 tournament were decided by a combined 5 points. More drama is expected on Thursday with Utah and UCLA -- two of the league's bubble hopefuls -- facing big opportunities to bolster their respective tournament resumes against quality opponents.
You can follow along with all the action Thursday in our live blog below.
Viewing Information
- Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: Pac-12 Network/FS1
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85
Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58
Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
Game 5: No. 1 Arizona vs. Colorado, 3:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 6: No. 4 UCLA vs. Stanford, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 7: No. 2 USC vs. Oregon State, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 8: No. 3 Utah vs. Oregon, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
Game 9: Semifinal 1, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Semifinal 2, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: Pac-12 Championship, 7:00 p.m. ET, FS1
