Pac-12 Tournament 2018: Live updates, results, scores, bracket, schedule, TV, online stream

Arizona and UCLA will meet in the Pac-12 semifinals

Arizona made quick work of Colorado in an 83-67 win on Thursday afternoon. The No. 1 seed Wildcats got 22 points out of Allonzo Trier and survived a rocky game from super frosh Deandre Ayton to advance to the semifinals where they await the winner of UCLA and Stanford.

You can follow along with all the action Thursday in our live blog below.

Viewing Information

  • Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: Pac-12 Network/FS1
  • Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

First round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85
Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58
Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

Game 5: No. 1 Arizona 82, Colorado 67
Game 6: No. 4 UCLA 88, Stanford 77
Game 7: No. 2 USC vs. Oregon State, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 8: No. 3 Utah vs. Oregon, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

Game 9: Arizona vs. UCLA, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Semifinal 2, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: Pac-12 Championship, 7:00 p.m. ET, FS1

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices