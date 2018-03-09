Pac-12 Tournament 2018: Live updates, results, scores, bracket, schedule, TV, online stream

Arizona made quick work of Colorado in an 83-67 win on Thursday afternoon. The No. 1 seed Wildcats got 22 points out of Allonzo Trier and survived a rocky game from super frosh Deandre Ayton to advance to the semifinals where they await the winner of UCLA and Stanford.

You can follow along with all the action Thursday in our live blog below.

Viewing Information



Location : T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada



: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : Pac-12 Network/FS1



: Pac-12 Network/FS1 Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

First round: Wednesday, March 7



Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85

Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58

Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69

Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



Game 5: No. 1 Arizona 82, Colorado 67

Game 6: No. 4 UCLA 88, Stanford 77

Game 7: No. 2 USC vs. Oregon State, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 8: No. 3 Utah vs. Oregon, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



Game 9: Arizona vs. UCLA, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Semifinal 2, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Championship: Saturday, March 10



Game 11: Pac-12 Championship, 7:00 p.m. ET, FS1