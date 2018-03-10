Pac-12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: USC hopes to upset Arizona in title game

The Pac-12 Conference had a rough year. Several of its most powerful teams were torn apart by outside forces early on, be it the FBI investigation or a certain China incident. All three teams (Oregon, Arizona and UCLA) that were so strong last year had major roster turnover.

So here we sit, in the Pac-12 championship game, still somewhat unsure of how many bids the conference will get. CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm says the Wildcats and Bruins are in -- and that's it. But the USC Trojans may have something to say about that.

USC is one of Saturday's most prominent bid-stealing hopefuls. The Trojans face the mighty Wildcats, who have powered through the weakened league and a slew of off-court issues, in a matchup of the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 2. Can they handle Deandre Ayton? Can anyone?

Viewing Information



Location : T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada



: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : Pac-12 Network/FS1



: Pac-12 Network/FS1



First round: Wednesday, March 7



Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85

Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58

Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69

Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



Game 5: No. 1 Arizona 83, Colorado 67

Game 6: No. 4 UCLA 88, Stanford 77

Game 7: No. 2 USC 61, Oregon State 48

Game 8: Oregon 68, No. 3 Utah 66

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



Game 9: Arizona 78, UCLA 67

Game 10: USC 74, Oregon 54

Championship: Saturday, March 10



Game 11: Arizona vs. USC, 7:00 p.m. ET, FS1