Pac-12 Tournament bracket, scores: Arizona reigns supreme with title game victory

Deandre Ayton was accused. Then he was emboldened. The Pac-12 Player of the Year absolutely took over the conference tournament in leading Arizona to a dominant showcase of why they were the best team in the league all season.

Ayton had 32 points and 18 rebounds in the title game against USC as Arizona rolled to a 75-61 victory. It was an expected coronation, other than the moment of serious doubt brought by a report that Wildcats coach Sean Miller had spoken to an agent about paying Ayton. Miller fought to clear his name as well as his player's, and they both have their jobs now. Their jobs: Crush Pac-12 competition, apparently.

Of course, there have been more impressive times to dominate the Pac-12. The league only has one other NCAA Tournament team in CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm's latest projection. Part of that was Arizona wiping away competition.

Viewing Information



Location : T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada



: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : Pac-12 Network/FS1



: Pac-12 Network/FS1 Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

First round: Wednesday, March 7



Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85

Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58

Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69

Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



Game 5: No. 1 Arizona 83, Colorado 67

Game 6: No. 4 UCLA 88, Stanford 77

Game 7: No. 2 USC 61, Oregon State 48

Game 8: Oregon 68, No. 3 Utah 66

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



Game 9: Arizona 78, UCLA 67

Game 10: USC 74, Oregon 54

Championship: Saturday, March 10



Game 11: Arizona 75, USC 61