Pac-12 Tournament bracket, scores: Arizona reigns supreme with title game victory
The Trojans may need to win the Pac-12 championship to make the NCAA Tournament
Deandre Ayton was accused. Then he was emboldened. The Pac-12 Player of the Year absolutely took over the conference tournament in leading Arizona to a dominant showcase of why they were the best team in the league all season.
Ayton had 32 points and 18 rebounds in the title game against USC as Arizona rolled to a 75-61 victory. It was an expected coronation, other than the moment of serious doubt brought by a report that Wildcats coach Sean Miller had spoken to an agent about paying Ayton. Miller fought to clear his name as well as his player's, and they both have their jobs now. Their jobs: Crush Pac-12 competition, apparently.
Of course, there have been more impressive times to dominate the Pac-12. The league only has one other NCAA Tournament team in CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm's latest projection. Part of that was Arizona wiping away competition.
You can find the updated bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: Pac-12 Network/FS1
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85
Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58
Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
Game 5: No. 1 Arizona 83, Colorado 67
Game 6: No. 4 UCLA 88, Stanford 77
Game 7: No. 2 USC 61, Oregon State 48
Game 8: Oregon 68, No. 3 Utah 66
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
Game 9: Arizona 78, UCLA 67
Game 10: USC 74, Oregon 54
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: Arizona 75, USC 61
-
Arizona's Miller tastes vindication
The embattled coach faced the toughest season of his career and keeps winning anyway
-
Printable 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket
Get your printable bracket so you can start filling out your winners as soon as the field is...
-
ACC title proves UVA is nation's best
The NCAA Tournament will decide a national champ, but Virginia's already proven its greatn...
-
Arizona wins Pac-12 Tournament
Arizona beat USC in the Pac-12 final
-
Villanova wins Big East tourney
Villanova beat Providence in the title game
-
Virginia wins ACC tournament over UNC
Virginia held on to beat UNC in the ACC title game