Pac-12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Arizona advances to semis
The Wildcats are one win away from advancing to the Pac-12 Tournament championship game
Arizona made quick work of Colorado in an 83-67 win on Thursday afternoon. The No. 1 seed Wildcats got 22 points out of Allonzo Trier and survived a rocky game from super frosh Deandre Ayton to advance to the semifinals where they await the winner of UCLA and Stanford.
USC-Oregon State and Utah-Oregon square off on the other side of the bracket.
You can find the updated bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: Pac-12 Network/FS1
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85
Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58
Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
Game 5: No. 1 Arizona 83, Colorado 67
Game 6: No. 4 UCLA vs. Stanford, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 7: No. 2 USC vs. Oregon State, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 8: No. 3 Utah vs. Oregon, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
Game 9: No. 1 Arizona vs. Winner of No. 4 UCLA-Stanford, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Semifinal 2, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: Pac-12 Championship, 7:00 p.m. ET, FS1
-
