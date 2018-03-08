Pac-12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Arizona advances to semis

Arizona made quick work of Colorado in an 83-67 win on Thursday afternoon. The No. 1 seed Wildcats got 22 points out of Allonzo Trier and survived a rocky game from super frosh Deandre Ayton to advance to the semifinals where they await the winner of UCLA and Stanford.

USC-Oregon State and Utah-Oregon square off on the other side of the bracket.

You can find the updated bracket here.

Viewing Information



Location : T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada



: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : Pac-12 Network/FS1



: Pac-12 Network/FS1 Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

First round: Wednesday, March 7



Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85

Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58

Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69

Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



Game 5: No. 1 Arizona 83, Colorado 67

Game 6: No. 4 UCLA vs. Stanford, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 7: No. 2 USC vs. Oregon State, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 8: No. 3 Utah vs. Oregon, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



Game 9: No. 1 Arizona vs. Winner of No. 4 UCLA-Stanford, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Semifinal 2, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Championship: Saturday, March 10



Game 11: Pac-12 Championship, 7:00 p.m. ET, FS1