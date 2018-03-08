Pac-12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Arizona in action Thursday
The Pac-12 Tournament begins with first-round action on Wednesday and runs through Saturday
The first day of the Pac-12 tournament wasn't without drama. Oregon State-Washington came down to the wire, as did Oregon-Washington State -- both of which were decided by a combined 5 points.
The most dramatic of all, however, came in Arizona State-Colorado, which ended in a mini dust-up and coach injury as the clock wound down.
Expect more of the same on Thursday with No. 1 seed Arizona in action and three other games filling out a loaded slate. You can find the updated bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: Pac-12 Network/FS1
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85
Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58
Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
Game 5: No. 1 Arizona vs. Colorado, 3:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 6: No. 4 UCLA vs. Stanford, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 7: No. 2 USC vs. Oregon State, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 8: No. 3 Utah vs. Oregon, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
Game 9: Semifinal 1, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Semifinal 2, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: Pac-12 Championship, 7:00 p.m. ET, FS1
-
Mizzou's Porter to play in SEC tourney
The star recruit has only played two minutes of college ball
-
Bracketology: Duke, KU eyeing No.1 seeds
Xavier, KU and Duke take to the floor in their conference tourneys battling for two spots as...
-
Bama tops Aggies with buzzer-beater
Sexton drove the length of the floor and finished with a scoop down the lane as time expir...
-
How to watch the Big 12 Tournament
The Wildcats will play the winner of the Jayhawks and Cowboys
-
How to watch the Big East tourney
Top-seeded Xavier handled its business against St. John's in the quarterfinal round
-
Villanova vs. Marquette odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Thursday's Marquette vs. Villanova game 10,000 ti...