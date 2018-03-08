Pac-12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Arizona in action Thursday

The first day of the Pac-12 tournament wasn't without drama. Oregon State-Washington came down to the wire, as did Oregon-Washington State -- both of which were decided by a combined 5 points.

The most dramatic of all, however, came in Arizona State-Colorado, which ended in a mini dust-up and coach injury as the clock wound down.

Expect more of the same on Thursday with No. 1 seed Arizona in action and three other games filling out a loaded slate. You can find the updated bracket here.

Viewing Information



Location : T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada



: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : Pac-12 Network/FS1



: Pac-12 Network/FS1 Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

First round: Wednesday, March 7



Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85

Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58

Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69

Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



Game 5: No. 1 Arizona vs. Colorado, 3:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 6: No. 4 UCLA vs. Stanford, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 7: No. 2 USC vs. Oregon State, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 8: No. 3 Utah vs. Oregon, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



Game 9: Semifinal 1, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Semifinal 2, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Championship: Saturday, March 10



Game 11: Pac-12 Championship, 7:00 p.m. ET, FS1