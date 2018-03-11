Pac-12 Tournament Championship 2018: Live updates, bracket, scores, TV, online stream

Arizona and USC will meet in the Pac-12 finals

If Deandre Ayton can be half the player he was on Friday in Arizona's overtime win over UCLA, the Wildcats will be getting their rings sized for a Pac-12 tournament title by Sunday. They face Southern California, which has dominated its competition in postseason play thus far, in the title game set to take off at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday night. 

Viewing Information

  • Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: Pac-12 Network/FS1
  • Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  None

First round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85
Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58
Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

Game 5: No. 1 Arizona 82, Colorado 67
Game 6: No. 4 UCLA 88, Stanford 77
Game 7: No. 2 USC 61, Oregon State 48
Game 8: No. 6 Oregon 68, Utah 66

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

Game 9: Arizona 78,  UCLA 67 OT
Game 10: USC 74, Oregon 54

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: Arizona vs. USC, Pac-12 Championship, 7:00 p.m. ET, FS1

