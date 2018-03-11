Pac-12 Tournament Championship 2018: Live updates, bracket, scores, TV, online stream

If Deandre Ayton can be half the player he was on Friday in Arizona's overtime win over UCLA, the Wildcats will be getting their rings sized for a Pac-12 tournament title by Sunday. They face Southern California, which has dominated its competition in postseason play thus far, in the title game set to take off at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

Viewing Information

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada



Dates: Wednesday-Saturday



TV: Pac-12 Network/FS1



Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

First round: Wednesday, March 7



Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85

Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58

Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69

Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



Game 5: No. 1 Arizona 82, Colorado 67

Game 6: No. 4 UCLA 88, Stanford 77

Game 7: No. 2 USC 61, Oregon State 48

Game 8: No. 6 Oregon 68, Utah 66

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

Game 9: Arizona 78, UCLA 67 OT

Game 10: USC 74, Oregon 54

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: Arizona vs. USC, Pac-12 Championship, 7:00 p.m. ET, FS1