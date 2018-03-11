Pac-12 Tournament championship, bracket, schedule: USC hopes to upset Arizona in title game

The Trojans may need to win the Pac-12 championship to make the NCAA Tournament

Deandre Ayton's 32-point explosion on Friday lifted Arizona to an overtime win over UCLA. If he can replicate that success, the Wildcats should have no problems with a lesser-talented USC team.

The Pac-12 Conference had a rough year. Several of its most powerful teams were torn apart by outside forces early on, be it the FBI investigation or a certain China incident. All three teams (Oregon, Arizona and UCLA) that were so strong last year had major roster turnover.

So here we sit, in the Pac-12 championship game, still somewhat unsure of how many bids the conference will get. CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm says the Wildcats and Bruins are in -- and that's it. But the USC Trojans may have something to say about that.

USC is one of Saturday's most prominent bid-stealing hopefuls. The Trojans face the mighty Wildcats, who have powered through the weakened league and a slew of off-court issues, in a matchup of the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 2. Can they handle Deandre Ayton? Can anyone?

First round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85
Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58
Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

Game 5: No. 1 Arizona 83, Colorado 67
Game 6: No. 4 UCLA 88, Stanford 77
Game 7: No. 2 USC 61, Oregon State 48
Game 8: Oregon 68, No. 3 Utah 66

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

Game 9: Arizona 78, UCLA 67
Game 10: USC 74, Oregon 54

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: Arizona vs. USC, 10 p.m. ET, FS1

