Pac-12 Tournament championship, bracket, schedule: USC hopes to upset Arizona in title game
The Trojans may need to win the Pac-12 championship to make the NCAA Tournament
Deandre Ayton's 32-point explosion on Friday lifted Arizona to an overtime win over UCLA. If he can replicate that success, the Wildcats should have no problems with a lesser-talented USC team.
The Pac-12 Conference had a rough year. Several of its most powerful teams were torn apart by outside forces early on, be it the FBI investigation or a certain China incident. All three teams (Oregon, Arizona and UCLA) that were so strong last year had major roster turnover.
So here we sit, in the Pac-12 championship game, still somewhat unsure of how many bids the conference will get. CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm says the Wildcats and Bruins are in -- and that's it. But the USC Trojans may have something to say about that.
USC is one of Saturday's most prominent bid-stealing hopefuls. The Trojans face the mighty Wildcats, who have powered through the weakened league and a slew of off-court issues, in a matchup of the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 2. Can they handle Deandre Ayton? Can anyone?
You can find the updated bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: Pac-12 Network/FS1
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85
Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58
Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
Game 5: No. 1 Arizona 83, Colorado 67
Game 6: No. 4 UCLA 88, Stanford 77
Game 7: No. 2 USC 61, Oregon State 48
Game 8: Oregon 68, No. 3 Utah 66
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
Game 9: Arizona 78, UCLA 67
Game 10: USC 74, Oregon 54
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: Arizona vs. USC, 10 p.m. ET, FS1
