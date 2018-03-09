Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinals bracket, live updates, scores, schedule, results, stream, TV
The Wildcats are one win away from advancing to the Pac-12 Tournament championship game
Top-seeded Arizona avoided being torn apart by news reports, and now ... well, the Wildcats are the class of the Pac-12 Conference tournament so far. That was shown in their tournament opener Thursday, as the No. 1 seed Wildcats dropped the same Colorado team that may have popped Arizona State's bubble the day before. Now Arizona has its hands full with UCLA and Aaron Holiday, perhaps the best point guard in the conference, in Friday's semifinal round.
The other semifinal features Oregon, which narrowly edged Utah in Thursday's late game, against Southern California. The Ducks made the Final Four last season, while the Trojans have faced scrutiny similar to Arizona as a result of the FBI investigation into college basketball.
None of these teams, even Arizona, should feel particularly great about their spots in the NCAA Tournament -- be it an issue of seeding or teams on the bubble. As a result, the stakes are high in Las Vegas.
You can find the updated bracket here. Follow along with Friday's action with our LIVE blog below, and scroll down for viewing information.
Viewing Information
- Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: Pac-12 Network/FS1
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First round: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 8 Colorado 97, No. 9 Arizona State 85
Game 2: No. 5 Stanford 76, No. 12 California 58
Game 3: No. 7 Washington 66, No. 10 Oregon State 69
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 64, No. 11 Washington State 62
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
Game 5: No. 1 Arizona 83, Colorado 67
Game 6: No. 4 UCLA 88, Stanford 77
Game 7: No. 2 USC 61, Oregon State 48
Game 8: Oregon 68, No. 3 Utah 66
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
Game 9: Arizona vs. UCLA, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 10: USC vs. Oregon, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Game 11: Pac-12 Championship, 7:00 p.m. ET, FS1
