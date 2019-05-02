Pac-12 will expand men's basketball conference schedule to 20 league games in 2020-21

In a strategic effort to increase regular-season competition and enhance "preparation for postseason play," the Pac-12 will expand its men's basketball schedule to 20 conference games starting in 2020-21, the league announced Thursday.

The Pac-12's current annual rotation model and 18-game conference schedule will remain in place for the 2019-20 season, but after a recommendation from conference coaches, the Pac-12 Council and Athletics Directors Committee decided at its annual spring meetings this week to adopt the future expansion.

Scott Barnes, Oregon State's VP and director of athletics, said the Pac-12's athletics directors, head coaches and league administrators "are all in alignment that an increase to 20 conference games is the best course of action for our league moving forward."

Jamie Zaninovich, the Pac-12's COO and deputy commissioner, and Oregon coach Dana Altman echoed Barnes.

"We believe moving to a 20-game schedule will lead to more competitive schedules and help our programs and league achieve our goals of enhancing the Pac-12 basketball brand and preparation for postseason play," Zaninovich said.

"Changing to a 20-game conference schedule will improve the strength of schedule for all 12 teams, and that's very important for the overall success of the league," Altman said. "It will also be really positive for the fans because each team will get to play 10 Pac-12 games at home."

According to the Pac-12, the conference council voted as part of the expansion decision to place the two additional Pac-12 games in the months of November and December, with "strong preference for weekend dates when students are on campus." This decision also came by recommendation of the conference coaches.

Additional details regarding the schedule changes will be announced at a later date.