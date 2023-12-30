Who's Playing

Cal Maritime Keelhaulers @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: Cal Maritime 0-0, Pacific 5-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers will host the Cal Maritime Keelhaulers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Spanos Center.

Looking back to last season, Cal Maritime finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Pacific didn't have their best season, finishing 14-17.