A win for Pacific would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 29-23 lead against CS Fullerton.

Pacific came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: CS Fullerton 2-5, Pacific 4-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The CS Fullerton Titans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Pacific Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Center. The Titans pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Tigers.

Last Tuesday, CS Fullerton beat Pepperdine 72-63.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead CS Fullerton to victory, but perhaps none more so than John Mikey Square, who had 12 points. What's more, Square also posted a 75% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Donovan Oday was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Pacific had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against Arkansas Pine Bluff by a score of 83-71 on Wednesday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Tigers considering their 56-point performance the contest before.

Pacific's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Elijah Fisher, who almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds. Fisher's performance made up for a slower game against Missouri last Friday. The team also got some help courtesy of Elias Ralph, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Pacific smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Arkansas Pine Bluff only pulled down four.

CS Fullerton's victory ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-5. As for Pacific, the win got them back to even at 4-4.

CS Fullerton was able to grind out a solid victory over Pacific in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 67-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for CS Fullerton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Pacific is a slight 2.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Pacific.