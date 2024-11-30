Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: CS Fullerton 2-5, Pacific 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center -- Stockton, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers will face off against the CS Fullerton Titans at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Center. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Pacific finally turned things around against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Wednesday. They walked away with an 83-71 victory over the Golden Lions. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Tigers considering their 56-point performance the matchup before.

Pacific's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Elijah Fisher, who almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds. Fisher had some trouble finding his footing against Missouri on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Elias Ralph, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Pacific smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Arkansas Pine Bluff only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton beat Pepperdine 72-63 on Tuesday.

CS Fullerton's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but John Mikey Square led the charge by scoring 12 points. What's more, Square also posted a 75% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Donovan Oday was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

The victory got Pacific back to even at 4-4. As for CS Fullerton, their win ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-5.

Pacific came up short against CS Fullerton when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 67-56. Will Pacific have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Pacific.