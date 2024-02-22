Halftime Report

If Pepperdine keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-17 in no time. On the other hand, Pacific will have to make due with a 6-23 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: Pepperdine 11-17, Pacific 6-22

How To Watch

What to Know

Pacific will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Pepperdine Waves will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Alex G. Spanos Center. Pacific has now lost 13 straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since December 30.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 25.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Pacific found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Bulldogs, falling 102-76. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Pacific in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Pacific's defeat came about despite a quality game from Nick Blake, who scored 20 points. Blake didn't help Pacific's cause all that much against the Broncos on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the Waves made easy work of the Pilots on Saturday and carried off a 91-70 win. The win was just what Pepperdine needed coming off of a 103-59 defeat in their prior contest.

Pepperdine's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Michael Ajayi led the charge by scoring 26 points along with eight rebounds. Ajayi didn't help Pepperdine's cause all that much against the Gaels on Thursday but the same can't be said for this match. Jevon Porter was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with three blocks.

The Tigers' defeat was their 12th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-22. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.3 points per game. As for the Waves, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-17.

While only Pepperdine took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, Pepperdine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be Pacific's 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-9 against the spread).

Pacific ended up a good deal behind the Waves in their previous matchup back in January, losing 93-78. Will Pacific have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Pepperdine is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Waves as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Pacific has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Pepperdine.