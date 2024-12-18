Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: Portland State 5-5, Pacific 5-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings are taking a road trip to face off against the Pacific Tigers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alex G. Spanos Center. The Vikings are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.8 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Portland State blew past Northwest, posting a 110-48 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-22.

Portland State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Pacific's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 72-65 to UNLV.

Despite their defeat, Pacific saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Elias Ralph, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Ralph had some trouble finding his footing against Illinois State last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

The win got Portland State back to even at 5-5. As for Pacific, their loss dropped their record down to 5-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Portland State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pacific struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Portland State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Pacific is a 3.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.