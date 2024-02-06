Who's Playing

Saint Mary's Gaels @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: Saint Mary's 18-6, Pacific 6-18

How To Watch

What to Know

Pacific will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Saint Mary's Gaels will face off in a West Coast battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Alex G. Spanos Center. Pacific is staggering into the game hobbled by nine consecutive losses, while the Gaels will skip in buoyed by ten consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, the Tigers came up short against the Dons and fell 79-73. Pacific has struggled against the Dons recently, as their game on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Pacific's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Lesown Hallums Jr., who scored 18 points along with three steals, and Cam Denson who scored 22 points. Denson didn't help Pacific's cause all that much against the Pilots on Thursday but the same can't be said for this game.

Pacific struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Even though Saint Mary's has not done well against the Bulldogs recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Gaels had just enough and edged the Bulldogs out 64-62.

Saint Mary's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Joshua Jefferson led the charge by dropping a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Aidan Mahaney, who scored 20 points.

The Tigers dropped their record down to 6-18 with that defeat, which was their tenth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 57.1 points per game. As for the Gaels, they are on a roll lately: they've won 15 of their last 16 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-6 record this season.

While only Saint Mary's took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Saint Mary's, as the team is favored by a full 21.5 points. This contest will be Pacific's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-6 against the spread).

Pacific was dealt a punishing 76-28 loss at the hands of the Gaels in their previous matchup two weeks ago. Will Pacific have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 21.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Pacific.