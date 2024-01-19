Halftime Report

Santa Clara fell flat on their face against Saint Mary's last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Santa Clara has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Pacific 44-33.

Santa Clara came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: Santa Clara 12-7, Pacific 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Santa Clara has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Santa Clara Broncos and the Pacific Tigers will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alex G. Spanos Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Broncos suffered a painful 73-49 defeat at the hands of the Gaels. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Santa Clara has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Pacific's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a hard 81-64 fall against the Lions.

The Broncos' defeat dropped their record down to 12-7. As for the Tigers, they bumped their record down to 6-13 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Santa Clara have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Pacific, though, as they've been averaging only 28.3 rebounds per game. Given Santa Clara's sizeable advantage in that area, Pacific will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Santa Clara shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 11.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Santa Clara's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-2 record against the spread vs Pacific over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Santa Clara is a big 11.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Santa Clara has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Pacific.