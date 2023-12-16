Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: UC Davis 3-5, Pacific 4-7

Pacific will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the UC Davis Aggies at 5:00 p.m. ET at Spanos Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses apiece.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Pacific found out the hard way on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Bulldogs on the road and fell 89-56. Pacific was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-23.

Cam Denson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 14 points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Pacific struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UC Davis last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 81-79.

The Tigers' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-7. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 52.0 points per game. As for the Aggies, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

Pacific came out on top in a nail-biter against UC Davis when the teams last played back in December of 2022, sneaking past 74-72. Does Pacific have another victory up their sleeve, or will UC Davis turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

UC Davis is a big 7.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

UC Davis has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Pacific.