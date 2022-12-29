Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ Pacific

Current Records: Brigham Young 10-5; Pacific 7-8

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. BYU and the Pacific Tigers will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Spanos Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cougars winning the first 73-51 at home and Pacific taking the second 76-73.

BYU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Weber State Wildcats last Thursday, but they still walked away with a 63-57 victory. Forward Fousseyni Traore was the offensive standout of the contest for BYU, picking up 17 points along with eight boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Pacific was able to grind out a solid win over the Lamar Cardinals last week, winning 74-65. The top scorers for the Tigers were guard Luke Avdalovic (15 points), guard Keylan Boone (14 points), and guard Nick Blake (13 points).

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-6-1 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped BYU to 10-5 and Pacific to 7-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when BYU and Pacific clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brigham Young have won ten out of their last 13 games against Pacific.