Who's Playing
Brigham Young @ Pacific
Current Records: Brigham Young 10-5; Pacific 7-8
What to Know
The Brigham Young Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. BYU and the Pacific Tigers will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Spanos Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cougars winning the first 73-51 at home and Pacific taking the second 76-73.
BYU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Weber State Wildcats last Thursday, but they still walked away with a 63-57 victory. Forward Fousseyni Traore was the offensive standout of the contest for BYU, picking up 17 points along with eight boards and three blocks.
Meanwhile, Pacific was able to grind out a solid win over the Lamar Cardinals last week, winning 74-65. The top scorers for the Tigers were guard Luke Avdalovic (15 points), guard Keylan Boone (14 points), and guard Nick Blake (13 points).
The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-6-1 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped BYU to 10-5 and Pacific to 7-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when BYU and Pacific clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Cougars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Brigham Young have won ten out of their last 13 games against Pacific.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Pacific 76 vs. Brigham Young 73
- Jan 06, 2022 - Brigham Young 73 vs. Pacific 51
- Feb 18, 2021 - Brigham Young 80 vs. Pacific 52
- Jan 30, 2021 - Brigham Young 95 vs. Pacific 87
- Jan 23, 2020 - Brigham Young 74 vs. Pacific 60
- Feb 09, 2019 - Brigham Young 69 vs. Pacific 59
- Jan 03, 2019 - Brigham Young 90 vs. Pacific 87
- Jan 27, 2018 - Brigham Young 80 vs. Pacific 65
- Jan 06, 2018 - Pacific 67 vs. Brigham Young 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - Brigham Young 62 vs. Pacific 47
- Jan 07, 2017 - Brigham Young 91 vs. Pacific 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Pacific 77 vs. Brigham Young 72
- Jan 02, 2016 - Brigham Young 81 vs. Pacific 67