Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ Pacific

Current Records: Cal Poly 2-3; Pacific 2-4

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Cal Poly Mustangs at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 28 at Spanos Center. Pacific is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The Tigers were close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 84-81 to the Idaho Vandals. This was hardly the result Pacific or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13.5 points over Idaho heading into this contest.

As for Cal Poly, they have more to be thankful for after their game against Idaho last Wednesday. The Mustangs had enough points to win and then some against the Vandals, taking their matchup 82-71.

Cal Poly's win lifted them to 2-3 while Pacific's loss dropped them down to 2-4. We'll see if Cal Poly can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.