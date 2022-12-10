Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Pacific

Current Records: Fresno State 3-5; Pacific 3-7

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Fresno State Bulldogs at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Spanos Center. Fresno State should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Tigers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Pacific was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 73-69 to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. One thing holding Pacific back was the mediocre play of guard Keylan Boone, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Fresno State picked up a 65-56 win over the Northridge Matadors on Wednesday. Guard Donavan Yap (17 points) and guard Jemarl Baker (16 points) were the top scorers for Fresno State.

The Tigers are now 3-7 while the Bulldogs sit at 3-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Pacific is 11th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.3 on average. Fresno State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fresno State have won all of the games they've played against Pacific in the last eight years.