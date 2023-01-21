Who's Playing
Gonzaga @ Pacific
Current Records: Gonzaga 16-4; Pacific 10-11
What to Know
The #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 13-0 against the Pacific Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bulldogs and Pacific will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Spanos Center. Gonzaga won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 17-point advantage in the spread.
Gonzaga entered their contest against the Loyola Marymount Lions on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Gonzaga was just a bucket short of a win and fell 68-67 to Loyola Marymount. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Gonzaga to swallow was that they had been favored by 16 points coming into the game. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Nolan Hickman, who had 12 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, the Tigers were expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and that's exactly how things played out. Their painful 78-57 loss to the San Francisco Dons might stick with them for a while.
This next matchup looks promising for the Bulldogs, who are favored by a full 17 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 5-11 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Gonzaga at 16-4 and Pacific at 10-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Gonzaga comes into the matchup boasting the second most points per game in college basketball at 85.9. Less enviably, Pacific is 33rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Tigers.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California
- TV: ROOT SPORTS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.45
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 17-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Pacific in the last nine years.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Gonzaga 89 vs. Pacific 51
- Feb 04, 2021 - Gonzaga 76 vs. Pacific 58
- Jan 23, 2021 - Gonzaga 95 vs. Pacific 49
- Jan 25, 2020 - Gonzaga 92 vs. Pacific 59
- Feb 28, 2019 - Gonzaga 86 vs. Pacific 66
- Jan 10, 2019 - Gonzaga 67 vs. Pacific 36
- Feb 08, 2018 - Gonzaga 71 vs. Pacific 61
- Dec 28, 2017 - Gonzaga 81 vs. Pacific 48
- Mar 04, 2017 - Gonzaga 82 vs. Pacific 50
- Feb 18, 2017 - Gonzaga 82 vs. Pacific 61
- Dec 31, 2016 - Gonzaga 81 vs. Pacific 61
- Feb 18, 2016 - Gonzaga 90 vs. Pacific 68
- Jan 23, 2016 - Gonzaga 71 vs. Pacific 61