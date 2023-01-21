Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ Pacific

Current Records: Gonzaga 16-4; Pacific 10-11

What to Know

The #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 13-0 against the Pacific Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bulldogs and Pacific will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Spanos Center. Gonzaga won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 17-point advantage in the spread.

Gonzaga entered their contest against the Loyola Marymount Lions on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Gonzaga was just a bucket short of a win and fell 68-67 to Loyola Marymount. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Gonzaga to swallow was that they had been favored by 16 points coming into the game. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Nolan Hickman, who had 12 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and that's exactly how things played out. Their painful 78-57 loss to the San Francisco Dons might stick with them for a while.

This next matchup looks promising for the Bulldogs, who are favored by a full 17 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 5-11 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Gonzaga at 16-4 and Pacific at 10-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Gonzaga comes into the matchup boasting the second most points per game in college basketball at 85.9. Less enviably, Pacific is 33rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Tigers.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California TV: ROOT SPORTS

ROOT SPORTS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.45

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 17-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Pacific in the last nine years.