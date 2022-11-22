Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Pacific

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 2-3; Pacific 2-1

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the Pacific Tigers at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at Spanos Center. The Mountaineers will be strutting in after a win while Pacific will be stumbling in from a defeat.

After constant struggles on the road, Mount St. Mary's has finally found some success away from home. On Sunday, they secured a 73-68 W over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Pacific as they fell 94-91 to the Cal State Fullerton Titans this past Friday. Guard Tyler Beard (15 points) and guard Nick Blake (14 points) were the top scorers for Pacific.

Mount St. Mary's is now 2-3 while the Tigers sit at 2-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers have only been able to knock down 39.10% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Pacific's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 20th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 88.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.