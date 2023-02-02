Who's Playing
Pepperdine @ Pacific
Current Records: Pepperdine 7-16; Pacific 11-12
What to Know
The Pacific Tigers and the Pepperdine Waves are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Spanos Center. The Tigers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Pepperdine will be looking to regain their footing.
Pacific didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Santa Clara Broncos this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 95-89 win. Pacific's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Luke Avdalovic, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five rebounds, and guard Keylan Boone, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 27 points.
Meanwhile, Pepperdine lost to the Loyola Marymount Lions on the road by a decisive 84-70 margin. Pepperdine's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Maxwell Lewis, who had 21 points along with seven boards.
Pacific's victory brought them up to 11-12 while the Waves' loss pulled them down to 7-16. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers are ninth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.5 on average. Pepperdine has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 356th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Pacific have won ten out of their last 16 games against Pepperdine.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Pacific 80 vs. Pepperdine 75
- Feb 05, 2022 - Pepperdine 70 vs. Pacific 64
- Feb 03, 2022 - Pacific 81 vs. Pepperdine 76
- Jan 21, 2021 - Pepperdine 85 vs. Pacific 68
- Feb 08, 2020 - Pacific 79 vs. Pepperdine 78
- Jan 02, 2020 - Pacific 59 vs. Pepperdine 56
- Mar 07, 2019 - Pepperdine 61 vs. Pacific 53
- Mar 02, 2019 - Pacific 73 vs. Pepperdine 72
- Feb 02, 2019 - Pacific 66 vs. Pepperdine 59
- Feb 03, 2018 - Pacific 81 vs. Pepperdine 72
- Jan 18, 2018 - Pacific 92 vs. Pepperdine 78
- Mar 03, 2017 - Pacific 89 vs. Pepperdine 84
- Feb 04, 2017 - Pepperdine 82 vs. Pacific 72
- Jan 12, 2017 - Pacific 79 vs. Pepperdine 74
- Feb 13, 2016 - Pepperdine 65 vs. Pacific 63
- Jan 07, 2016 - Pepperdine 81 vs. Pacific 76