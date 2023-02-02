Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ Pacific

Current Records: Pepperdine 7-16; Pacific 11-12

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers and the Pepperdine Waves are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Spanos Center. The Tigers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Pepperdine will be looking to regain their footing.

Pacific didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Santa Clara Broncos this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 95-89 win. Pacific's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Luke Avdalovic, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five rebounds, and guard Keylan Boone, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 27 points.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine lost to the Loyola Marymount Lions on the road by a decisive 84-70 margin. Pepperdine's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Maxwell Lewis, who had 21 points along with seven boards.

Pacific's victory brought them up to 11-12 while the Waves' loss pulled them down to 7-16. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers are ninth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.5 on average. Pepperdine has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 356th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Series History

Pacific have won ten out of their last 16 games against Pepperdine.