Who's Playing

Portland @ Pacific

Current Records: Portland 13-17; Pacific 13-17

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers haven't won a matchup against the Portland Pilots since Feb. 20 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Pacific and Portland will face off in a West Coast battle at 7 p.m. ET at Spanos Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 83-52 bruising that the Tigers suffered against the Saint Mary's Gaels on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Pilots were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 92-89 to the San Francisco Dons. Forward Moses Wood put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and nine boards.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 13-17. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers are 349th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.9 on average. The Pilots have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 353rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Pacific have won ten out of their last 15 games against Portland.